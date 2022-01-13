TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,189 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,189 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $42,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $99.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.38 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.63 and its 200-day moving average is $94.56.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

