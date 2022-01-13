TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $13,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,901 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Entergy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Entergy by 58.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 65,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 889.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 62,140 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $109.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.24. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

