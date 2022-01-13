TD Securities Increases Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$23.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.26% from the stock’s previous close.

VET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “underpeform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.18.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of VET opened at C$18.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.13. The company has a market cap of C$3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.64.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$538.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$517.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 2.9500002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.