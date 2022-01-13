TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,154,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 84,938 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $570,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth about $57,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TEL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $160.70 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.87 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.