Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 34,840 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,960,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 14.3% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 39.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ASML by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,738,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 26.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $742.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $798.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $786.26. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $501.11 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $304.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $815.71.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

