Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 65,021 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,021 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $21,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,832,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after buying an additional 2,783,114 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,244,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,547,000 after acquiring an additional 981,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $66.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.18.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.