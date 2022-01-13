Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 68,059 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,059 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $28,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $106.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.97. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

