Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,561 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $19,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,919,000 after acquiring an additional 70,322 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $4,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,878,000 after acquiring an additional 277,776 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 19.7% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE D opened at $79.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.92. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

