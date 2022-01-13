Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $20.38 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,551 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $20,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Global Payments by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.07.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $148.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.71 and a 200 day moving average of $155.94. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

