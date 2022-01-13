Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 84,754 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amgen were worth $22,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 34.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amgen by 9.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,898,000 after purchasing an additional 106,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $231.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.66. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

