Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,922,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $14,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 31,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,498,000 after acquiring an additional 171,121 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 346.0% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 147,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 114,339 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 20.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,566,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,148,000 after buying an additional 942,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.51.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

