Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 1,200 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $18,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $4,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $52,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,059 shares of company stock worth $17,956,136. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $170.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.75. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.90 and a 1-year high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZM. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.95.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.