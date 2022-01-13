Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 9,339 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.28% of Redfin worth $14,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Redfin by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,084,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Redfin by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Redfin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,155,000 after acquiring an additional 282,111 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Redfin by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,676,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,730,000 after acquiring an additional 254,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,882,000 after acquiring an additional 67,841 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $1,476,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $80,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,314 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,266 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $31.71 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.21.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.62.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

