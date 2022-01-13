Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,938 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $323.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $345.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $115.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Erste Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.89.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

