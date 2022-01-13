Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $6.65 Million Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 441.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,867 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.10% of Digital Turbine worth $6,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 71,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APPS shares. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 98.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.21.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

