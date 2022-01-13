Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 2,458 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,211 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.11% of First Solar worth $11,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 206,623 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,724,000 after buying an additional 17,670 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 220,384 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $21,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,369 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,523 shares of company stock worth $376,014. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $84.12 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

