Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $465.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.91.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX opened at $334.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.00 and a 52 week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

