Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Team17 Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSVNF opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. Team17 Group has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

