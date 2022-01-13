Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from C$32.00 to C$40.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Teck Resources traded as high as C$40.00 and last traded at C$39.59, with a volume of 304482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.52.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TECK.B. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 target price on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on Teck Resources to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.50.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$35.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.49.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.