Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Gap Down to $23.16

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.16, but opened at $22.57. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $22.61, with a volume of 168 shares changing hands.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.64 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 18.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,073,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

