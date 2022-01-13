Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tempest Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics which combines both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms. Tempest Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Millendo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Calif. “

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

TPST opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts predict that Tempest Therapeutics will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

