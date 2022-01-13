Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,915 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after buying an additional 8,423,727 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price objective (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $900.94.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,292,621 shares of company stock worth $4,500,554,314 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,106.22 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,065.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $867.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 358.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

