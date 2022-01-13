The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 52.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 2,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.42.

BX traded down $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $120.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,956. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.