The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Trimmed by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 59,128 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $38,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,706,000 after buying an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.42.

NYSE BX opened at $122.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.98. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

