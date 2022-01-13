The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Lowered by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,426 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 284,246 shares of company stock worth $16,757,518 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.84. The stock had a trading volume of 243,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,383,812. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average is $55.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $262.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.