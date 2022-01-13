The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $24,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,246 shares of company stock valued at $16,757,518 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.92. The company had a trading volume of 214,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,383,812. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $263.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

