The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $27,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 284,246 shares of company stock worth $16,757,518. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.95. 177,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,383,812. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.