The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,978 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies stock opened at $420.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $406.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.84 and a 12 month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.50.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.