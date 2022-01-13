The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,226 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of First Bancorp worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNLC. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 38.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp stock opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $365.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.55.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 35.36% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $21.39 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.69%.

In related news, Director Kimberly Swan bought 3,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $98,225.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

