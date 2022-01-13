The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €238.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($270.45) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($350.00) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($301.14) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($318.18) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €253.29 ($287.82).

Volkswagen stock opened at €188.32 ($214.00) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €141.76 ($161.09) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($286.59). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €181.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €193.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

