The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Trimmed by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 83,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,414,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,393,444,000 after buying an additional 42,213 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.24.

NYSE GS traded up $3.90 on Thursday, reaching $394.21. The company had a trading volume of 52,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $393.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.08. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.62 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

