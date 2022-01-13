The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) in a report published on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Shares of CTSH opened at $88.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average is $77.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $92.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,554,802,000 after acquiring an additional 201,419 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,033,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,530,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,560,442,000 after acquiring an additional 386,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,182,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,620 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,047,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,744 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

