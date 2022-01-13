The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.66 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.15 EPS.

PNC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $224.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.16 and a 200-day moving average of $197.18. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $141.60 and a one year high of $226.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

