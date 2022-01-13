The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.04 Billion

Brokerages expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to report $12.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.86 billion to $12.37 billion. Progressive posted sales of $10.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year sales of $46.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.81 billion to $46.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $51.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.09 billion to $53.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

Progressive stock opened at $109.86 on Monday. Progressive has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $110.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.52 and its 200 day moving average is $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $327,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,946 shares of company stock worth $7,144,764. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Progressive by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 80,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

