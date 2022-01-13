The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC decreased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 265.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,289,000 after purchasing an additional 599,249 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,322,000 after acquiring an additional 491,081 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth about $43,988,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after acquiring an additional 144,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,140,000 after acquiring an additional 94,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

SMG opened at $162.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.38. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

SMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

