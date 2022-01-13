The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.05% of Sherwin-Williams worth $36,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,066 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after buying an additional 5,724,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.73.

NYSE SHW opened at $321.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

