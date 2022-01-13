The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.27.

Shares of TRV opened at $162.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $168.31. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.