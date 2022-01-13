The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.46. The9 shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 159,584 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCTY. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in The9 by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 84,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The9 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The9 by 7,410.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 29,643 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in The9 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in The9 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

