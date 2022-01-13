THETA Price Reaches $5.25 on Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, THETA has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a total market cap of $5.25 billion and $273.57 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA coin can now be purchased for about $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THETA alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00059944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.