Thimble Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:THMA) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 126,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 154,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,963,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,940,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,235,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

