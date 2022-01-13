Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,712 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Stellantis by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Stellantis by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Stellantis by 460.7% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.70.

STLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

