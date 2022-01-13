Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 13,724 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,724 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 421.9% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vale by 112.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 63.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

VALE stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.06. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. HSBC downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

