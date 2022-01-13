Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Short Interest Up 1,666.7% in December

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 1,666.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS THMG traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 45,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,916. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Thunder Mountain Gold had a negative net margin of 84.53% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located in southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

