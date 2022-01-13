thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €16.00 ($18.18) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.94% from the stock’s previous close.

TKA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($18.86) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €11.20 ($12.73) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.45) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €9.80 ($11.14) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.85 ($18.01) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.52 ($15.36).

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at €10.82 ($12.29) on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($30.69). The company has a 50 day moving average of €9.74 and a 200 day moving average of €9.11.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

