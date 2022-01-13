Tidal Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $654,635.00 (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $654,635.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded down 40.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00060887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

TIDAL is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

