Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Has $81.31 Million Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 851,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Armstrong World Industries accounts for approximately 3.1% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $81,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth $221,000.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.86.

NYSE:AWI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.01. 2,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.16. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.51.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.98%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

