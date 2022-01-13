Titan Coin (TTN) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 49.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $408,712.96 and approximately $147.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006743 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007803 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000747 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

