Tolar (TOL) Price Up 38.7% Over Last 7 Days

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded up 28.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, Tolar has traded 38.7% higher against the dollar. Tolar has a market cap of $790,988.08 and $82,570.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tolar coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tolar Profile

TOL is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,019,385 coins and its circulating supply is 214,881,490 coins. The official website for Tolar is tolar.io . Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Buying and Selling Tolar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

