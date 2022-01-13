TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stake Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,527 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 5.36% of TopBuild worth $361,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 21.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TopBuild by 138.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter worth $184,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the second quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,315 shares of company stock worth $2,747,285. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLD stock opened at $244.09 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $179.50 and a twelve month high of $284.07. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $845.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BLD. Zelman & Associates raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their price target on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

