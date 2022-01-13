Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Topdanmark A/S alerts:

TPDKY remained flat at $$5.59 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. Topdanmark A/S has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $5.59.

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Personal & Small Medium Enterprise (SME) segments. The Personal segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SME and agricultural businesses.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Topdanmark A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topdanmark A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.